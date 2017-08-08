Manitoba Adds Two Monday Medals. More Today?

WINNIPEG, MB. — It was Multi-Medal Monday for Team Manitoba. This time both medals were earned right on the Red River.

Manitoba’s first medal of Week 2 on the 2017 Canada Summer Games was won by canoe/kayaker James Lavallée who claimed bronze in a competitive kayak 500-metre final – first-through-fourth was separated by only four seconds.

Later in the day, the pair of Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won a silver medal in the double canoe 1000-metre final. The pair of medals earned in canoe/kayak raises Manitoba’s medal count at the Canada Summer Games to 20. Manitoba is still sixth overall in the medal count.

There are three more days of canoe/kayak at the Games as Manitoba paddlers qualified for four Finals races today.

Both of Manitoba’s teams took the court on Monday. The women’s team faced Nova Scotia on the big stage, winning their match in four sets on TSN. The women’s team also won earlier in the day against Yukon, improving to 2-0 through Monday’s play.

The men’s team split their matches, beating Northwest Territories before losing to Ontario. Each squad will play five round-robin matches before quarterfinal action begins on Thursday.

Over at John Blumberg’s softball fields, Manitoba’s women’s fast-pitch team opened round-robin play with a 7-0 win over Team PEI before dropping their evening game 5-1 to Saskatchewan, 5-1. Team Manitoba will play nine qualification-round games before playoff competition begins on Friday.

Team Manitoba’s men’s soccer squad will open up this afternoon. Game 1 is against Yukon at 4:30 p.m. at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

There will be more final races in both swimming and canoe/kayak on Tuesday. Cycling and golf events get underway for the first time, while the women’s softball squad and both volleyball teams continue competition on the second day of Week 2.

Schedule for Tuesday

Canoe Kayak

9:00 a.m. – Preliminary heats – 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

1:00 p.m. – Finals – 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

Cycling

10:00 a.m. – Female Individual Time Trials – Birds Hill Park

11:30 a.m. – Male Individual Time Trials – Birds Hill Park

Golf

7:30 a.m. – Individual & Team Competition – Southwood Golf & Country Club

Male Soccer

4:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Yukon – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Female Softball

3:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia – John Blumberg Softball Complex

7:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Quebec – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Swimming

9:30 a.m. – Preliminary Heats – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

7:00 p.m. – Finals – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

Tennis

9:00 a.m. – Quarterfinal – Team Mix – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

10:15 a.m. – Qualification Round – Female & Male Singles – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

2:00 p.m. – Qualification Round – Female & Male Doubles – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

Volleyball

4:00 p.m. – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Saskatchewan – Canada Games Sport For Life Centre

6:00 p.m. – Male Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – Canada Games Sport For Life Centre

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Files – Joey Traa

Photo – Sport Manitoba