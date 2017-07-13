Man Whips Drink At Brandon Woman’s Face

BRANDON, MB. — A man is facing charges after whipping a drinking glass at a woman’s face.

It happened around 11:50pm Wednesday night at a bar in the 900-block of Rosser Avenue.

She was transported to hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

Brandon police arrived and located the man. He was promptly arrested.

Officers discovered the man has a slew of court orders from two other Canadian cities.

Saskatoon

The accused is required to reside in Saskatoon and may not possess weapons.

Police there also had a warrant for his arrest for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine.

Edmonton

The accused also got into some trouble in Edmonton.

He has court orders to abstain from alcohol.

The man is not allowed to visit licensed establishments and has a second order that he may not possess any weapons.

New charges

The 27-year-old suspect has been slapped with a slew of charges, including:

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Two counts of Breach of Undertaking

Four counts of Breach of Recognizance

Arrest Warrant – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Brandon police aren’t sure what sparked the attack or what kind of relationship, if any, the pair had.

The accused appeared in court Thursday and remains behind bars at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File