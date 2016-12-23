Man Wanted For Fatal Kennedy Street Stabbing

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg police need your help finding a murder suspect.

23-year-old Tyron Custer Harper is wanted for allegedly stabbing a man to death.

It happened Tuesday night around 11:00pm in the 400-block of Kennedy Street.

25-year-old Clarence Ignace of Winnipeg has been identified as the victim.

Harper is described as Aboriginal, 5’10” tall, weighing 200-pounds.

Winnipeg police consider him extremely dangerous and advise the public not to approach Harper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News