Man Tries To Hide From Brandon Police Under Clothes Pile, Fails, Gets Arrested

BRANDON, MB – Around 6:00 pm Thursday, Brandon Police were at a residence on Evergreen boulevard on an unrelated matter, when they noticed a man trying to hide under a pile of clothing.

The hiding attempt failed, and the man was arrested by police. He had an outstanding arrest warrant for arrest for assault with a weapon, carry a concealed weapon, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, breach of undertaking, and fail to attend court.

The 20-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation was lodged at the Brandon Correctional Center and appeared in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News