Man Tries To Board Plane With Gun At Winnipeg Airport

WINNIPEG, MB – A man tried to board a plane with a gun at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson Airport.

At happened around 4:40 p.m. on August 21st.

RCMP officers at the airport got a call from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), saying a passenger was in possession of a firearm.

The suspect was going to Toronto, and tried to have a garment bag cleared through domestic screening to take on the plane as carry-on-luggage. CATSA noticed the firearm in the bag through the screening process.

The suspect was not carrying any ammunition, and the gun was not loaded.

RCMP officers seized the firearm, and arrested the suspect.

35-year-old Mohammad Peyawary has been charged with Possession of Firearm, Possession of a Restricted Firearm, Unlawful Transport of an Unsecured Restricted Firearm, Carry Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Firearm for a Purpose Dangerous to Public Peace.

He remains in custody.

An investigation by the RCMP is ongoing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News