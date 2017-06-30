Man Tries Abducting 4-Year-Old Child In Winnipeg

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 30th at 1:16pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A scary incident took place yesterday afternoon on McKenzie Street.

A mom was walking with her 4-year-old daughter when a man grabbed the girl and tried to abduct her.

When the man tried to flee with the girl, the mom fought with the suspect and managed to get her daughter back.

Police say the mom had minor injuries and got medical attention. Her child was unharmed.

Here is the police description of the suspect:

The suspect is described as:
– An Indigenous male
– Late 20’s in age
– Short dark hair
– Slim build
– Diamond earrings

The suspect was wearing:
– Grey coloured Adidas hat
– Purple or blue coloured Hugo Boss shirt
– Black coloured track jacket tied around his waist
– Grey coloured sweatshirt slung over his shoulder
– Black coloured pants with two red strips down the side of the legs
– Red coloured shoes with a white Nike symbol

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps

Tags: , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Share Canada Day Safety Info
VIDEO: Protect Your Home From Surge Of Winnipeg Break-Ins
UPDATE: Missing Winnipeg Man Found Safe
Winnipeg Nightclub Stabbing Leaves Man Fighting For Life

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.