Man Tries Abducting 4-Year-Old Child In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A scary incident took place yesterday afternoon on McKenzie Street.

A mom was walking with her 4-year-old daughter when a man grabbed the girl and tried to abduct her.

When the man tried to flee with the girl, the mom fought with the suspect and managed to get her daughter back.

Police say the mom had minor injuries and got medical attention. Her child was unharmed.

Here is the police description of the suspect:

– An Indigenous male

– Late 20’s in age

– Short dark hair

– Slim build

– Diamond earrings

The suspect was wearing:

– Grey coloured Adidas hat

– Purple or blue coloured Hugo Boss shirt

– Black coloured track jacket tied around his waist

– Grey coloured sweatshirt slung over his shoulder

– Black coloured pants with two red strips down the side of the legs

– Red coloured shoes with a white Nike symbol

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps