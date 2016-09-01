Man strips in gas station, pours milk on genitals

PENTICTON, BC — A man stripped completely naked in a gas station and began pouring milk on his genitals.

RCMP say the man told them a group of three men he didn’t know hit him with a bunch of bear mace.

It happened just before 2:00am back on August 24th.

Mounties say the man was in excruciating pain, so he used homogenized milk in an attempt to relieve the pain.

Their investigation revealed the man had been carrying the mace when it inadvertently discharged.

At that point, the man became uncooperative.

Police were later called to a home where they found five victims rolling around the yard.

Each had been hit with bear mace.

Mounties say the five were also uncooperative, but did tell them they were targeted over a debt.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca