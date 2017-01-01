Man Stabbed By Friends At Brandon House Party

BRANDON, MB — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times at a house party.

It happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 100-block of Brandon’s Princess Avenue East.

The victim and two friends got into a fight at the party which soon escalated to assault.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition around 10:30am Saturday and is recovering following emergency surgery.

His current condition is not available.

Police arrested the two suspects, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, at the scene and charged them with Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

The 25-year-old was violating a court order to not consume alcohol or possess a weapon.

He’s also been charged with two counts of Breach of Recognizance.

The two suspects remains behind bars. No word on when they’re heading to court.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Google Street View