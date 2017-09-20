Man Sleeping On Winnipeg Bus Threatens Driver

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after a disturbance on a transit bus.

It happened around 12:15am Wednesday morning near Portage Avenue and Garry Street.

The driver and a supervisor tried to wake the man. He became aggressive and threatened them both.

Transit operator Irvine Fraser, 58, was murdered on a bus back in February after he tried to wake up a passenger at the end of the night.

Winnipeg police were quick on scene Wednesday.

They determined the suspect has court orders to exit a Winnipeg Transit bus if required.

Tyrell Marquel Cornish, 18, has been charged with Utter Threats and Fail to Comply – Recognizance.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File