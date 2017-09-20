Man Sleeping On Winnipeg Bus Threatens Driver
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after a disturbance on a transit bus.
It happened around 12:15am Wednesday morning near Portage Avenue and Garry Street.
The driver and a supervisor tried to wake the man. He became aggressive and threatened them both.
Transit operator Irvine Fraser, 58, was murdered on a bus back in February after he tried to wake up a passenger at the end of the night.
Winnipeg police were quick on scene Wednesday.
They determined the suspect has court orders to exit a Winnipeg Transit bus if required.
Tyrell Marquel Cornish, 18, has been charged with Utter Threats and Fail to Comply – Recognizance.
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File