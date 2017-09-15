Man Shot In Winnipeg’s North End

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for a lead after a man was shot in the North End.

It happened early Friday morning around 3:30am in the 300-block of College Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers from the K9 unit applied a tactical tourniquet before EMS workers arrived.

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

