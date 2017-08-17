Man Missing After River Swim In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Dive Unit continues to search for a young man who disappeared in the Red River just north of the Redwood Bridge.

A witness says he entered the water Tuesday night just after nine o’clock and swam about half way across the river when he disappeared.

Officers were called and they carried out an extensive search with the help of the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service but found nothing.

Officers also searched the opposite river bank but there was no evidence of him there either.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File