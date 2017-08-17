Man Missing After River Swim In Winnipeg

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 17th at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Dive Unit continues to search for a young man who disappeared in the Red River just north of the Redwood Bridge.

A witness says he entered the water Tuesday night just after nine o’clock and swam about half way across the river when he disappeared.

Officers were called and they carried out an extensive search with the help of the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service but found nothing.

Officers also searched the opposite river bank but there was no evidence of him there either.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

Tags: , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Dies In Police Custody
Don’t Fall For These Fake News Stories
Attempted Abduction In St. Vital!
Call Winnipeg Police If You See This Man!

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.