Man Killed In South Indian Lake Crash

SOUTH INDIAN LAKE, MB. — A 46-year-old man walking along a highway has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 9:15pm Saturday on Anderson Road in South Indian Lake, Manitoba.

Leaf Rapids RCMP say the victim slipped on ice and fell into the roadway just as the vehicle was passing him.

Investigators believe poor visibility and road conditions were to blame.

They say the road was slippery after a recent snowfall in the area.

The 64-year-old woman driving the suspect vehicle reported the incident to police.

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out at this point.

RCMP continue to investigate and are reconstructing the scene.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will bring you any updates.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File