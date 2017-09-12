Robbers Jump Man Outside Brandon Bar

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for two robbers who jumped a man outside a bar.

It happened early Monday morning between 1:30 and 1:45am at a drinking establishment in downtown Brandon.

The victim told Brandon police he left the bar and was approached by two men.

They demanded the victim hand over everything he had or they would stab him.

The pair made off with three cans of beer the victim was carrying.

Brandon police describe the suspects as Aboriginal men between the ages of 18 and 25.

They were both wearing dark hoodies and dark-coloured pants.

Officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File