Person Hospitalized After Winnipeg Balcony Fall

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 13th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A person was rushed to hospital after falling from an apartment balcony in Winnipeg.

It happened just after 9:00am Monday morning at the Towers of Polo Park on St. James Street, across from the mall.

Police aren’t releasing details about what floor the person fell from or their current condition.

The victim was found on the roof of the building’s first-storey strip mall businesses.

Winnipeg police are investigating.

MyToba will provide updates as they become available.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.