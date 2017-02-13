Person Hospitalized After Winnipeg Balcony Fall

WINNIPEG, MB. — A person was rushed to hospital after falling from an apartment balcony in Winnipeg.

It happened just after 9:00am Monday morning at the Towers of Polo Park on St. James Street, across from the mall.

Police aren’t releasing details about what floor the person fell from or their current condition.

The victim was found on the roof of the building’s first-storey strip mall businesses.

Winnipeg police are investigating.

MyToba will provide updates as they become available.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View