Man Grabs Winnipeg Woman And Child

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A scary afternoon stroll for a Winnipeg woman and her child.

It happened Thursday around 3:00pm at Assiniboine Avenue and Garry Street.

Winnipeg police say the woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she noticed a man following them.

She kept walking and ignored him.

Once she reached the Osborne Street Bridge, he grabbed her back and shoulders.

The victim confronted him and the suspect made a grab for her child.

She ran away with the stroller to a nearby business and called police.

The accused is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

He has a medium build, short buzz cut-style blond hair, and was wearing blue jeans.

Police say the man was shirtless.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

