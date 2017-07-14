Man Grabs Winnipeg Woman And Child
WINNIPEG, MB. — A scary afternoon stroll for a Winnipeg woman and her child.
It happened Thursday around 3:00pm at Assiniboine Avenue and Garry Street.
Winnipeg police say the woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she noticed a man following them.
She kept walking and ignored him.
Once she reached the Osborne Street Bridge, he grabbed her back and shoulders.
The victim confronted him and the suspect made a grab for her child.
She ran away with the stroller to a nearby business and called police.
The accused is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20’s or early 30’s.
He has a medium build, short buzz cut-style blond hair, and was wearing blue jeans.
Police say the man was shirtless.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File