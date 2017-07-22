Man Found Shot on Winnipeg Street Dies from Wounds

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police found a man suffering from a gun shot in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The police were responding to a shots fired call around 10:00 p.m. last night when they found the gun shot victim.

Police said the male was transported to the hospital in critical condition; however, he subsequently died from his injuries.

This investigation is now in the hands of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 204-986-6508.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo