banner20

Man Found Shot on Winnipeg Street Dies from Wounds

Winnipeg Police, Winnipeg Crime
Kevin Klein
Posted: 48 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police found a man suffering from a gun shot in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The police were responding to a shots fired call around 10:00 p.m. last night when they found the gun shot victim.

Police said the male was transported to the hospital in critical condition; however, he subsequently died from his injuries.

This investigation is now in the hands of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 204-986-6508.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Driver with Gun Leads to Numerous Charges
Police Remind Campers to Lock Up at Night
Winnipeg EMS Workers Promote Giving Blood
Public Forum To Tackle Drugs & Gangs In Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.