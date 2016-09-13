Man dies after truck strikes hydro pole

Brandon RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash.

It happened Monday evening around 6:30pm on Provincial Road 110 West near Provincial Road 65 North in the RM of Elton.

Officers arrived on scene to find a pickup truck wrapped around a hydro pole.

A 28-year-old Rivers, Manitoba man inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will not be released.

It is not known what caused the crash.

The investigation continues.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photo by Carter Brooks