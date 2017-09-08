Man Dies After Plane Crashes On Manitoba Highway
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Thunder Bay man has died after an airplane he was flying crashed.
It happened Thursday morning around 4:30am on Highway 8 between McPhillips Road and Parkdale Road.
Selkirk RCMP closed Highway 8 as it was covered in a large amount of debris.
The aircraft is described as a Beech single-engine A23-19.
Police say the 29-year-old victim had taken the plane without the owner’s permission.
He was a licensed pilot and acquaintance of the owner.
Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is assisting with the investigation.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File