Man Dies After Plane Crashes On Manitoba Highway

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Thunder Bay man has died after an airplane he was flying crashed.

It happened Thursday morning around 4:30am on Highway 8 between McPhillips Road and Parkdale Road.

Selkirk RCMP closed Highway 8 as it was covered in a large amount of debris.

The aircraft is described as a Beech single-engine A23-19.

Police say the 29-year-old victim had taken the plane without the owner’s permission.

He was a licensed pilot and acquaintance of the owner.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is assisting with the investigation.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File