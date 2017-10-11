Man Dead, Winnipeg Police Officer Detained

WINNIPEG, MB. — A man is dead and a Winnipeg police officer is in custody.

EMS workers raced to Main Street and Sutherland Avenue around 8:00pm Tuesday night.

A vehicle allegedly operated by an off-duty cop struck a pedestrian.

Witnesses tell MyToba News the vehicle fled the scene, but Winnipeg police have not confirmed that.

Family have identified the victim as 23-year-old Cody Severight (pictured above).

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Winnipeg police have not laid charges against the officer.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba is taking over the case and are receiving assistance from the Central Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.

All northbound lanes of Main Street remain closed between Higgins Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.

No other information is available at this time, but Winnipeg police are expected to brief reporters Wednesday.

MyToba News is following this developing story and will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook