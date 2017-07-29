Man Critically Injured In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A man is clinging to life after he was critically injured.

It happened early Saturday morning around 2:00am in the 600-block of Notre Dame Avenue.

The man was located by EMS workers and was suffering from “significant injuries.”

Winnipeg police did not describe how the man was injured.

The victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been downgraded to critical.

He has yet to be identified.

The victim is described as Indigenous, between the ages of 35 and 40, 5’10” tall, weighing between 180 and 200-pounds.

He has short black hair with a receding hairline and was clean shaven.

The man was wearing a blue t-shirt, black and grey cargo-style pants, and size 10 white Sketcher shoes.

He has a blue watch and a key chain with multiple keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea