Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Man Critical After Shooting In Winnipeg’s Spence

Winnipeg - Armed Robbery
Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 26th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering after being shot in his upper body.

It happened Sunday night around 9:50pm in the back lane of the 500-block of Sherbrook Street.

The victim, who is in his 30’s, was shot at while walking.

EMS workers rushed him to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police say it does not appear the shooting was random.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
UPDATED: Police Camp Out Overnight to Investigate West End Homicide
Winnipeg Police Arrest 3 After Shots Fired On Government Avenue
22-Year-Old Winnipeg Man Shot
Shots Fired In Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.