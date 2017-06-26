Man Critical After Shooting In Winnipeg’s Spence

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering after being shot in his upper body.

It happened Sunday night around 9:50pm in the back lane of the 500-block of Sherbrook Street.

The victim, who is in his 30’s, was shot at while walking.

EMS workers rushed him to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police say it does not appear the shooting was random.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File