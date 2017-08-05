Man Climbs Through Window And Assaults Brandon Woman

Brandon Police Bulletins
BRANDON, MB – At 5:26 p.m. on Friday, Brandon Police received a call from an Aster Crescent resident reporting that a man had assaulted her.

She was alone in her suite when the man entered through a window and pushed her to the floor.

Police found the 46-year-old male in the backyard of the residence and arrested him.

The man was in breach of his conditions not to have any contact with the victim, not to be within 100 metres of her residence, and not to be in the City of Brandon.

The man was held overnight and appeared in court this morning. He is charged with Break, Enter and Commit Assault, and three counts of Breach of Recognizance.

Spencer Fernando

