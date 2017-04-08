Man Charged For Murder Of Christine Wood

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing murder charges in the disappearance of Christine Wood.

The missing 21-year-old woman was last seen around 9:00pm on August 19th, 2016 at the Days Inn on Berry Street.

She had been in Winnipeg with family who were visiting from Oxford House First Nation.

Winnipeg police spent up to five days at the suspect’s home in the 300-block of Burrows in March.

Brett Overby was arrested Friday night and charged with second degree murder.

He remains in custody.

Winnipeg police have tentatively scheduled a news conference on Wood’s homicide for Monday morning.

MyToba News will provide all the updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – File