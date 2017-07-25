Man Charged After Standoff With Brandon Police

BRANDON, MB. — A man is facing charges after a lengthy standoff with Brandon police.

It started around 9:35pm Monday night at a home in the 400-block of Louise Avenue.

A male victim called police and said he was threatened by another man who was armed with a gun.

The Tactical Response Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, and Crisis Negotiators Team were deployed.

They entered the home and evacuated it before locating the suspect barricaded inside.

He was eventually taken into custody around 4:00am Tuesday and the firearm was located inside the residence afterwards.

A 40-year-old Brandon man has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File