MacMillan, Roadley Win Provincial Junior Golf Titles

WINNIPEG, MB. – Long-hitting Ryan McMillan of Elmhurst and hard-working Camryn Roadley of Elmhurst won the men’s and women’s Manitoba Junior Golf Championships at Rossmere Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

McMillan, the son of CPGA Professional Dave McMillan, fired a minus-two 70-79-68-71 – 278 over the 6,452 yard, Par 70 Rossmere track. He won by an eye-popping 12 shots over Golf Manitoba Public card holder Zach Wytinck who went 69-76-71-74 – 290.

U of M first-year player, Spencer Norrie of Minnewasta in Morden went 73-72-72-77 — 294 to finish third.

Meanwhile, the Manitoba Provincial Team Members who will be competing at the 2017 Canadian Junior Championship at Cataraqui G & C C, in Kingston, Ont., from July 31-Aug. 3, are: Ryan McMillan, Wesley Hoydalo and Anthony Leight

In the women’s event, Roadley really worked hard to grind out a five-shot victory over 2016 Provincial Team member Bobbi Uhl from Shilo Golf Club.

Roadley went 80-74-78 over 54 holes for a plus-13, 232 at the 5,815 Par 73 (for women) Rossmere layout. Uhl finished at 76-81-80–237 (plus-18) while another member of last year’s Provincial Women’s Junior Team, Rebecca Kuik of Niakwa was third at 82-78-81–241 (plus-22).

The women’s Provincial team was not announced as of this time.

MEN’S CHAMPIONS

Champion – Ryan McMillan, Elmhurst

Runner Up – Zach Wytinck, Golf Manitoba Public Player Club

3rd – Spencer Norrie, Minnewasta

Tied 4th – Wesley Hoydalo, Selkirk, Anthony Leicht, St. Charles and Sylvain Ruest, Niakwa

U12 age group winner – Grady Chuback, St. Charles

U12 age group runner up – Austin Boge, Pine Ridge

13 & 14 age group winner – Braxton Kuntz, Breezy Bend

13 & 14 age group runner up – Adam Ingram, Elmhurst

15 & 16 age group winner – Jacob Armstrong, St. Boniface

15 & 16 age group runner up – Nic Fanning, Niakwa

17 & 18 age group winner – Ryan McMillan, Elmhurst

17 & 18 age group runner up – Zack Wytinck, Golf Manitoba P P C

FINAL JUNIOR MEN’S RESULTS

1 Ryan McMillan Elmhurst G&CC 70-69-68-71–278 -2

2 Zach Wytinck Golf Manitoba PPC 69-76-71-74–290 +10

3 Spencer Norrie Minnewasta 73-72-72-77–294 +14

T4 Anthony Leicht St. Charles CC 79-72-75-73–299 +19

T4 Sylvain Ruest Niakwa CC 72-74-73-80–299 +19

T4 Wesley Hoydalo Selkirk G&CC 75-77-73-74–299 +19

T7 Jacob Armstrong St. Boniface GC 74-77-75-76–302 +22

T7 Braxton Kuntz Breezy Bend 80-73-73-76–302 +22

9 Nic Fanning Southwood 75-74-79-78–306 +26

10 Cameron McIntyre Rossmere CC 73-78-80-76–307 +27

11 Sam Diamond St. Charles CC 74-77-76-82–309 +29

12 Adam Ingram Elmhurst G&CC 79-80-74-77–310 +30

13 Cole Ferguson Southwood 78-76-81-76–311 +31

14 Eric Strick Rossmere CC 79-77-77-81–314 +34

T15 Thomas Coldwell Niakwa CC 80-85-76-75–316 +36

T15 Zak Bannatyne Links at the Lake 75-78-82-81–316 +36

T17 Carter Johnson Rossmere CC 81-74-80-82–317 +37

T17 Josh Shuster Pine Ridge GC 81-75-77-84–317 +37

19 Nicholas Fernandes Niakwa CC 76-80-80-82–318 +38

20 Neel Soni St Charles GC 79-83-81-76–319 +39

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS

Champion – Camryn Roadley, Southwood

Runner Up – Bobbi Uhl, Shilo

U12 age group winner – Cala Korman

U12 age group runner up – n/a

13 & 14 age group winner – n/a

13 & 14 age group runner up – n/a

15 & 16 age group winner – Kate Gregoire, Quarry Oaks

15 & 16 age group runner up – Hayley Shanks, Shilo

17 & 18 age group winner – Camryn Roadley, Southwood

17 & 18 age group runner up – Bobbi Uhl, Shilo

WOMEN’S FINAL RESULTS

1 Camryn Roadley Southwood G & CC 80-74-78–232 +13

2 Bobbi Uhl Shilo CC 76-81-80–237 +18

3 Rebecca Kuik Niakwa CC 82-78-81–241 +22

4 Alexandra Demko Golf Manitoba PPC 82-85-79–246 +27

5 Kate Gregoire Quarry Oaks 87-89-89–265 +46

T6 Brittany Young Southwood 93-85-88–266 +47

T6 Hayley Shanks Shilo CC 99-80-87–266 +47

8 Mikyla Albert Golf Manitoba PPC 85-87-96–268 +49

9 Brynne Paschinski Shilo CC 91-99-98–288 +69

10 Coral Zamzow Swan River 100-96-95–291 +72

11 Cala Korman Golf Manitoba PPC 102-102-97–301 +82

12 Tianna Slate Shilo CC 107-107-98–312 +93

13 Dayna Dubnicoff Elmhurst G&CC 111-104-101–316 +97

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports