Lyle Bauer’s New Book “One Of The Best”

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 2nd at 12:00pm books, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB – I had my buddy Dave Petrishen (also known as The Sports Doctor) on Hal Anderson Weekends on 680 CJOB on Saturday and he had just finished reading Lyle Bauer’s new book, What Doesn’t Kill You.

He told me it’s one of the best sports books he has ever read. And if you’re a Winnipeg Blue Bomber fan, Dave says it’s a must-read.

I saw Lyle a couple weeks ago at the station, he looks great! He was about to go on air to talk about the book which was written by another friend of mine, Robert Young. His parents, Gord and Loretta, were wonderful people…they kind of took me under their wings when I first moved to Winnipeg way back in 1989.

It’s also important to point out the book helps the Never Alone Foundation.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook

 

