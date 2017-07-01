Lyle Bauer Book Coming Soon

WINNIPEG, MB. – What Doesn’t Kill You, a compelling thought provoking glimpse into the life of multiple Grey Cup Champion, CFL Executive and cancer survivor, Lyle Bauer, is set to be released.

“Over the past number of years I’ve been encouraged to tell my story,” said Bauer. “Through our Never Alone Foundation, I’ve been told by many cancer patients and their families that our support for their loved one meant so much to them. We gave them all strength and comfort. Unfortunately, some lost their battle, but appreciated me being a part of their journey.”

Written by best- selling local author, Robert Allan Young, the proceeds from What Doesn’t Kill You support Bauer’s Never Alone Foundation (which was conceived after his throat cancer diagnosis in 2004) and the CFL Alumni Association’s Support Fund.

“In June, the Canadian Cancer Society released a report that states almost half of all Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime,” said Bauer. “That’s a sobering thought and why it is critical that our foundation continues its work.”

“When I was first diagnosed with cancer, in spite of family and friends, I had never felt so alone and unsure of what my future would bring,” recalled Bauer, who has since successfully fought the disease.

“It was a struggle to write this book,” said Bauer. “I have a very difficult time talking about myself. When I thought about having someone write this, naturally a sports writer would have been the obvious choice, but this is not a sports story. It is so much more. I needed someone who understood the challenges, the pain, the suffering and in some cases, tragedy and sorrow. I know that Robert has gone through something that none of us wants to go through. His journey pales in comparison to mine and I admire his faith and strength. Like his previous work, Robert has written this as a story that’s meant to inspire and provide hope to others”

Despite being away from football for 5 years, Bauer still bleeds Blue and Gold and will be on hand for the July 1stopening season game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the new Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

“I’m a huge CFL fan and follow all the clubs,” said Bauer. “I owe a lot to the CFL and this book just another way to give back and support my grid iron brothers. It’s a natural fit. ,” said Bauer. “I’m from Saskatchewan and grew up cheering for the Riders. The Bombers are playing and we all know that rivalry is strong. And it is Canada 150. What better way to launch – Canada Day, the CFL, Bombers versus Riders.”

Presales for What Doesn’t Kill You are available at http://lylebauer.com

