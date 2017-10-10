Why Do We Love What Harms Us

WINNIPEG, MB. – Why is it that we become addicted to all the things that will destroy us?

Think about that statement for a moment; sugar, salt, candy, tobacco, and many others. Most of the population is not addicted to salad, fresh vegetables, and more.

During my journey I heard a quote that I have come to live by; ‘what you do today will reflect you in five years.’ That is very true. The books you read today will make a difference in who you are years from now. The same is true of the exercise you do or don’t do. The food you eat today will absolutely reflect your body image five years from now.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – reallifeaging.com