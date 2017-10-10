banner20

Why Do We Love What Harms Us

Kevin Klein
October 10th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Why is it that we become addicted to all the things that will destroy us?

Think about that statement for a moment; sugar, salt, candy, tobacco, and many others. Most of the population is not addicted to salad, fresh vegetables, and more.

During my journey I heard a quote that I have come to live by; ‘what you do today will reflect you in five years.’ That is very true. The books you read today will make a difference in who you are years from now. The same is true of the exercise you do or don’t do. The food you eat today will absolutely reflect your body image five years from now.

However, it’s not to late to change, read more here.

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
