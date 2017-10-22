banner20

Lotto 649 Jackpot Swells To $34M

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 51 seconds ago Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — No winner in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The jackpot was worth and estimated $30-million.

One lucky player in Ontario won the guaranteed $1-million prize.

Two players in Ontario matched five numbers and the bonus to win $186,464.20.

No one won the Extra prize worth $100,000.

The next Lotto 649 draw is set for Wednesday, October 25th.

An estimated $34-million is up for grabs.

MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Lotto 649 Jackpot Carried Over
Lotto 649 Jackpot Carried Over
Winnipeg Winner Claims $100K On Lotto 649
Three Big Winners In Saturday’s Lotto 649

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.