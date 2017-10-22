Lotto 649 Jackpot Swells To $34M

WINNIPEG, MB. — No winner in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The jackpot was worth and estimated $30-million.

One lucky player in Ontario won the guaranteed $1-million prize.

Two players in Ontario matched five numbers and the bonus to win $186,464.20.

No one won the Extra prize worth $100,000.

The next Lotto 649 draw is set for Wednesday, October 25th.

An estimated $34-million is up for grabs.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File