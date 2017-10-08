banner20

Lotto 649 Jackpot Carried Over

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — There was no winner in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $12-million.

Two lucky players, one in Ontario and the other in Quebec, each won $131,782.80 by matching five of six numbers and the bonus.

One player in the Northwest Territories won $100,000 on the EXTRA.

The next draw is set for Wednesday, October 11th.

An estimated $15-million is up for grabs.

