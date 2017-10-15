Lotto 649 Jackpot Carried Over

WINNIPEG, MB. — There was no big ticket winner in Saturday night’s Lotto 649.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $20-million.

Three players each matched five of six numbers and the bonus to win $105,757.60.

Those include a ticket sold in Ontario and two sold in Quebec.

One lucky gambler in Saskatoon won the guaranteed prize of $1-million.

No one won the extra.

The next Lotto 649 draw is set for Wednesday, October 18th.

The jackpot will swell to an estimated $23-million with one guaranteed prize of $1-million available.

MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File