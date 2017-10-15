Lotto 649 Jackpot Carried Over
WINNIPEG, MB. — There was no big ticket winner in Saturday night’s Lotto 649.
The jackpot was worth an estimated $20-million.
Three players each matched five of six numbers and the bonus to win $105,757.60.
Those include a ticket sold in Ontario and two sold in Quebec.
One lucky gambler in Saskatoon won the guaranteed prize of $1-million.
No one won the extra.
The next Lotto 649 draw is set for Wednesday, October 18th.
The jackpot will swell to an estimated $23-million with one guaranteed prize of $1-million available.
MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File