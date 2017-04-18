Lots to Do Before Live Racing Starts in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – We’re still about a month away from the beginning of the 2017 live racing meet in Winnipeg, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot going on at Assiniboia Downs.

There are still free VLT tournaments beginning at 8 p.m. every weekend and players can get into the draw for 10 chances to win $20 in free VLT spins. The top winner each night participates in a month-end finale for more spins and $250 in prize money.

Every Friday and Saturday night, the Five-Alive “Double Your Winnings,” contest runs from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Along with that is $10 buy-in poker. Registration starts at 8 p.m. and the game starts at 8:30.

Live racing starts on Mother’s Day, May 14, and Mother’s Day Brunch in the Terrace Dining room is already sold right out. But there will be a delicious unwind-after-the-races buffet on Mother’s Day and there are still a few tables available. For tickets, call Samantha at 204-885-3330 ext. 0. The brunch has become incredibly popular so some other live race days are selling briskly. When you talk to Samantha, make sure the other dates you’d like to book are still available.

THE RACING NOTEBOOK: A Manitoba-bred three-year-old filly named Berazzle had a tremendous first lifetime start at Sunland Park in New Mexico. Berazzle won her maiden allowance, running 57.68 over five furlongs. She paid $8.60 as the second favorite in an eight-horse field and paid her owner $12,900. Owned and trained by Don Schnell, she was bred by Cam Ziprick of Russell and should be a major player on the filly side at the Downs this summer… Witt Six, the popular winner of the Gold Cup, R.J. Speers and Manitoba Mile at the Downs last summer had to be euthanized after an operation in Nebraska to remove a bone chip from his leg. This was the second Gold Cup winner in a row to pass away. Magic D’Oro, the winner in 2015, ruptured an aortic valve during a Stakes race at the Downs last summer. Witt Six, owned by Henry Witt Jr. and trained by Jerry Gourneau, had a lifetime record of 37-9-4-10 with earnings of $216,431 US… Buff, the colt that made his seasonal debut as a two-year-old at the Downs last year, is preparing to make his three-year-old debut. Owner Barry Anderson is excited by the prospect, especially with young Jennifer Fielding in the irons. Buff won his second lifetime start last September, going off at 14-1. It was Buff’s first win and also rookie Fielding’s first win… The 2018 Pegasus World Cup, Jan. 27, 2018 at Gulfstream Race Track in South Florida, will carry a $16 million purse, up from $12 million from the inaugural race this past January. Gulfstream owner and Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has sweetened the pot with the track’s own $4 million. The entrants will still be required to pony up $1 million for each of the 12 available post positions in the race.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs