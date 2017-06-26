banner20

A Look Back at June 26th

Kevin Klein
Posted: June 26th at 1:00pm IN PICTURES, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today is National Canoe Day! Let’s travel back in time and look at some of the historical events of June 26th in Canadian History.

1894 – Cornerstone of Winnipeg’s Wesley College is laid.

1919 – J. S. Woodsworth charged with seditious conspiracy for participating in Winnipeg General Strike; charges later dropped; CCF founder.

1950 – Korean War – Minister of National Defence Brooke Claxton announces the invasion of Republic of Korea (South Korea) by North Korean forces June 25, 1950.

1976 – Opening of CN Tower, the world’s tallest self-supporting structure at 1,821 feet.

2009 – Nortel Networks de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange after share crash and allegations of fraud; once dominated the TSX index.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

 

