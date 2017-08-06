Long And Slow Weekend At Box Office

WINNIPEG, MB. — The long weekend is a slow one at the box office.

The Dark Tower pulled in $19.5-million on a $60-million production budget, but more like $66-million after re-shoots.

That still gave the picture the top spot over the weekend.

Critics have blasted the film adaptation of one of Stephen King’s most popular novels.

It currently hold 18 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences were a little more generous giving it at 63 per cent approval rating.

Dunkirk Falls

Dunkirk was bumped from first place, a spot it held for its first two weekends.

The film landed second with $17.6-million.

It has raked in almost $134-million in North America and generated over $314-million overall.

Other

The Emoji Movie gave a thumbs down as it slid to the third spot from second place.

It pulled in $12.4-million over its second weekend.

Halle Berry’s Kidnap, which received lackluster reviews, opened in fifth place.

It grossed $10.7-million on an undisclosed budget.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — The Dark Tower $19.5-million New 2 1 Dunkirk $17.6-million 3 3 2 The Emoji Movie $12.4-million 2 4 3 Girls Trip $11.4-million 3 5 — Kidnap (2017) $10.2-million New 6 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming $8.8-million 5 7 4 Atomic Blonde $8.2-million 2 8 16 Detroit $7.3-million 2 9 6 War for the Planet of the Apes $6-million 4 10 7 Despicable Me 3 $5.3-million 6

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Columbia Pictures