Local YouTube Star – Dane Bjornson

WINNIPEG, MB – One of the things I love about Winnipeg and Manitoba, is the music scene, it’s always been one of the best in Canada.

We have so much local talent in our community, in the New Year make it a resolution to listen to more Manitoba made music. You’ll find lot’s at Manitoba Music, here’s a link to their website.

A local artist I really like is Dane Bjornson. Now full disclosure, I know Dane’s dad so I’ve been watching young Dane’s videos on You Tube for a while now.

His latest work is an original song called “Christmas Vacation” and I thought you might enjoy seeing the video.

Merry Christmas!

-Hal Anderson, MyToba News