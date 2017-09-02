Local Refugee Group Asks Leadership Hopefuls Their Plans to Fight Racism

WINNIPEG, MB. – A local non-profit group is asking for the new leadership candidates of the NDP and Liberal party, as well as Premier Pallister, what they plan to do about the increasing racism in Manitoba – especially in the face of the Charlottesville riots and the racist graffiti that showed up in Winnipeg shortly after.

“Things haven’t always been this bad,” says Omar Rahimi, who runs the local organization, Hire A Refugee. “We have seen an increase in racist comments on our facebook page. Some of it is just people telling us to ‘f’ ourselves, but there have been posts that go much much further.”

Hire A Refugee functions as a go-between for refugees who are looking to do odd jobs and earn some money while they are helping settle their families, but may suffer a language barrier. The organization sets these individuals up with others who need work done, locally, and it gives them an opportunity to earn some money.

Lately, their Facebook page has been received daily comments from people all over Manitoba condemning them for not hiring Manitobans, accusing them of being illegal aliens, leaving middle finger emojis, and claiming the page itself is racist for not helping white people. Some comments had individuals offering to pay them in dog excrement and invited them to pig roasts while calling them slanderous names.

“After Charlottesville, we boosted an ad on Facebook and in one night received 4 back-to-back racist comments, all from white men in their 60s. Our social media manager told us whenever there is a racist comment, they are almost solely from this demographic.”

Rahimi says it’s obvious there is a lot of racism in the province, but so far none of the candidates for the NDP or Liberal parties, nor the province, have made any meaningful stepes towards dealing with the issue.

“Everyone condemns it for radio soundbites, but nothing happens. We may start having to publicly shame these people much like has been happening in the United States.”

Bob Axworthy

File photo