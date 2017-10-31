Loblaw Recalls Joe Fresh Toddlers’ Coat

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 31st, 2017 at 6:00pm Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Loblaw Companies is recalling a jacket for toddlers because it poses a choking hazard.

The notice says snaps on the Joe Fresh toddlers’ Shrpa coat may detach.

No injuries have been reported.

The affected merchandise, which includes product codes 060697191504, 060697191511, 060697191528, 060697191535, and style code TGF7OT1104, was sold across Canada.

It was available on store shelves starting in September.

Loblaw says 79 of the jackets were purchased by consumers.

The government of Canada advises customers to stop using the product and return it to the store for a full refund.

You can view the full recall notice here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
