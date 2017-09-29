banner20

Little Bones Wings Wins Gold In Manitoba Food Fight

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg’s Little Bones Wings has won the Gold Prize for food entrepreneurs in the Great Manitoba Food Fight.

The prize was awarded to Alex Goertzen, General Manager of Little Bones Wings, and comes with $13,000 to help them expand in the marketplace.

The Great Manitoba Food Fight is sponsored by the Manitoba Government and Food & Beverage Manitoba.

“I competed against and shook hands with so many talented and influential people in the food processing industry, that just being at the event was a win!” said the enthusiastic Goertzen. “Taking home the gold was amazing, to say the least. I’d like to personally thank Paolo De Luca (De Luca Specialty Foods), Dave Shambrock and Jennifer Strath (Food and Beverage Manitoba), and Scot McTaggart (Fusion Grill) – the judges of the event – for recognizing the potential our product has in the marketplace.”

“The quality of the business presentations and the products was outstanding,” said Shambrock, who is executive director of Food & Beverage Manitoba.  “As these new products enter the market and attract new customers, these companies will create new jobs and new wealth for Manitoba.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter

