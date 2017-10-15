Litter Down, Recycling Up Across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — The annual Recycle Everywhere audit shows Manitobans are continuing to litter fewer empty beverage containers across the province year over year.

The 2017 results show a consistent decrease in all five Manitoba cities included in the audit.

In each instance, beverage container litter on city streets has decreased since baseline audits began, with no new litter abatement programs implemented other than the addition of Recycle Everywhere bins.

“Manitobans are putting more effort into keeping their city streets clean, which includes thinking about where they place their beverage containers once they’re empty,” says Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association’s Executive Director Ken Friesen.

“With an increased focus on placing more Recycle Everywhere bins throughout the province and targeted promotional and education campaigns, CBCRA continues to support litter reduction in cities and communities in Manitoba.”

Both Winnipeg and Brandon audits show a tremendous decrease of 74 and 87 per cent respectively since the 2010 baseline audits

Steinbach saw a 69 per cent drop in empty beverage container litter rates since its baseline year of 2013

Rates dropped by 36 and 32 per cent in Thompson and Flin Flon respectively since their 2014 baseline year

The audits are conducted by third-party consulting rms who execute litter audits across North America.

The study classifies litter in two ways: “large” litter for items more than four square inches in size and “small” for anything less.

Empty beverage containers are considered large litter items.

These results coincide with Manitoba’s beverage container recovery rate also being at an all-time high, with 70 per cent of all beverage containers brought into the province in 2016 ending up in a blue bin.

Founded in 2010, the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) is a not-for-profit, industry-funded organization whose membership includes beverage brand owners and distributors.

CBCRA is committed to reaching the government-mandated target of recovering 75% of beverage containers sold in Manitoba.

CBCRA implemented and operates the Recycle Everywhere program.

Recycle Everywhere strives to educate Manitobans on beverage container recycling, and ensure that it is convenient to recycle empty beverage containers no matter where citizens live, work or play.

—MyToba News

Photo – File