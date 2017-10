WINNIPEG, MB – It looks like we’re finally getting it…there’s a lot less litter across the province.

The Canadian Beverage Container & Recycling Association says litter in Winnipeg is down 74 per cent since 2010.

The numbers are even better in Brandon, 87 per cent. And Steinbach at 69 per cent.

The CBCRA points to 55,000 beverage recycling bins across Manitoba as the main reason for the decreases.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File