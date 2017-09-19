Lifesaving Society: Fall Boating Requires More Care

WINNIPEG, MB. — Boating in the fall offers colourful vistas, quiet anchorages and excellent fishing.

But it is not without its challenges that necessitate self-sufficiency and taking some additional precautions to keep from running into trouble.

“Fall boating can be a great time,” says Manitoba Lifesaving Society’s Kevin Tordiffe.

“But with colder weather and colder water, the risks increase. Boaters need to be far more prepared for fall boating which includes better trip planning, more survival skills, and understanding we have reduced daylight.”

The Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) and the Manitoba Branch of the Lifesaving Society want to remind boaters to check the weather forecast.

The mixing of warm and cold air can quickly spawn high winds and waves making it treacherous for small boats.

Fog, too is an issue at this time of year making visibility difficult.

Should boaters find themselves in a fog bank, they should proceed slowly and sound their horn at regular intervals to alert other boaters of their presence.

Well into October, daytime temperatures can occasionally be balmy, but dressing for the water temperature will help slow the onset of hypothermia should the unexpected happen and the boater find himself in the water.

Accidental cold water immersion can be shocking, but they shouldn’t panic.

It may take a minute or so to get their breathing under control, but they will have at least 10-15 minutes to affect self-rescue before they start to lose muscle control in their arms and legs.

This is where an approved lifejacket, either inflatable or inherently buoyant is an essential part of a boater’s wardrobe to keep them afloat after they can no longer swim.

In the fall, there are fewer boats on the water to offer assistance.

Boaters should leave a float plan with a person on shore who will know what to do if they’re overdue.

A marine radio or cell phone will allow them to call for assistance should the need arise.

Having a few tools and spare parts aboard will also allow them to fix minor problems that might otherwise cause them to be stranded out on the water.

It’s important boaters ensure their boat and engine are in good shape and mechanically sound.

Ethanol-based fuel can allow water contamination in the tank.

The use of a fuel additive prevents water in the fuel line from freezing which could cause the engine to stop.

Fuel sold at marinas is Ethanol free.

If the boat has portable fuel tanks, it’s a good idea to have a spare on board as a reserve.

When boaters head out, they should be wary of reduced water levels that can result after a long, hot and dry summer season.

Some of a boater’s favourite shallow water fishing holes may be inaccessible at this time of year.

Also, while underway, they should keep a sharp lookout for debris and chunks of ice that could penetrate the boat’s hull at speed.

“Enjoy boating this fall with family and friends,” says Tordiffe.

“Just remember to wear your lifejacket and stay safe.”

Now that fall is here, boaters should make the most of what’s left of the boating season before the cold weather hits.

By exercising a little caution and an ability to be self-sufficient when out on the water, they can more fully enjoy nature’s splendour and quiet waterways.

—MyToba News

Photo – Provided