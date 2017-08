WINNIPEG, MB – “Life Is A Highway” signs have gone up along a 300 kilometer stretch of road connecting Lynn Lake and Thompson.

The Manitoba government renamed the highway last fall to honor singer Tom Cochrane and his 1991 hit song. He was born in Lynn Lake.

The signs were officially unveiled on the weekend.

“Life Is A Highway” went to number one in Canada and number six in the US.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File