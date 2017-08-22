Manitoba’s Official “Life is a Highway” Section

LYNN LAKE, MB. —‘Life Is A Highway’ road signs were unveiled here today honouring the Lynn Lake-born singer Tom Cochrane along a 322-kilometre section of PR 391 connecting Lynn Lake and Thompson, Minister Blaine Pedersen announced.

“We celebrated the internationally known Life Is A Highway singer-songwriter with a ceremony and performance at the Legislative Building in October, and this weekend near Lynn Lake and Thompson we officially unveiled the installed road signs,” said Pedersen. “These signs will be a lasting tribute to the accomplishments of a Manitoba musician and his home town.”

The events are in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the album Mad Mad World, the second solo studio album by Cochrane, originally released in 1991. Life Is A Highway appeared on the album and it reached number one in Canada and number six on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

“Excited to get back to Lynn Lake and honoured to unveil the road sign, play some songs and visit the town I was born in,” said Cochrane. “I have always been proud of my Lynn Lake heritage. The pioneering independent spirit of Lynn and towns like it in the North help define the spirit of our country profoundly – as resilient and self-reliant as people are, they pull together and support each other as well.”

Cochrane is on a national tour which includes a concert in Lynn Lake today following the sign unveiling.

“We are pleased to welcome Minister Pedersen and Tom Cochrane to Lynn Lake,” said Deputy Mayor Pat MacDonald, Town of Lynn Lake. “I want to thank the minister and the Manitoba government for their continued support of the town and of northern Manitoba. The Town of Lynn Lake looks forward to working with Minister Pederson in his new portfolio and wishes him every success as the government works toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all of Manitoba.”

Lynn Lake is a vibrant community serving northwestern Manitoba and is the northern-most town reachable by all-weather highway in the province.

Government of Manitoba

