Leggett Named CFL Top Performer Of The Week
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett has been named a Canadian Football League Top Performer of the Week.
Leggett was recognized for his work in Saturday’s win against Saskatchewan.
Leggett, who was also just named a CFL Top Performer of the Month for August, recorded a 97-yard punt return touchdown and a 54-yard interception return touchdown, while also accumulating three defensive tackles.
In nine games this season, he now has three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 38 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one punt return touchdown.
—MyToba Sports
Photo – File