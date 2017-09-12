Leggett Named CFL Top Performer Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett has been named a Canadian Football League Top Performer of the Week.

Leggett was recognized for his work in Saturday’s win against Saskatchewan.

Leggett, who was also just named a CFL Top Performer of the Month for August, recorded a 97-yard punt return touchdown and a 54-yard interception return touchdown, while also accumulating three defensive tackles.

In nine games this season, he now has three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 38 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one punt return touchdown.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File