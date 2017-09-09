“Leave Right Now” Says Florida Governor

Source: People in evacuation zones must "leave right now": Florida Governor by ReutersNews on Rumble
INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Florida Governor Rick Scott warns of a “deadly, deadly, deadly storm surge,” as Hurricane Irma closes in.
The storm surge is expected to reach “15-feet of impact above ground level.”
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
