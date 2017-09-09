“Leave Right Now” Says Florida Governor

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 9th at 4:00pm International, Featured, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Florida Governor Rick Scott warns of a “deadly, deadly, deadly storm surge,” as Hurricane Irma closes in.

The storm surge is expected to reach “15-feet of impact above ground level.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

