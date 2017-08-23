Le Burger Week Coming Back To Winnipeg

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 23rd at 5:00pm FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – Get ready to help decide Winnipeg’s best burgers!

From September 1st to 7th, restaurants across the city will compete to see who has the best burgers in the city, and over 100 Winnipeg restaurants are taking part.

For the first time, participants can “Buy A Friend A Burger,” meaning you can go online, select the burger you want to gift, and click on the ‘Buy for a Friend’ button.

Skip The Dishes & Just Eat are also part of Le Burger Week this year, meaning you can participate from the comfort of your own home.

Click here to find out which restaurants are participating.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Le Burger Week

