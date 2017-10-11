Lavarias, Henry Named Athletes Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — Hailey Lavarias and Adam Henry have been named the Manitoba Bisons Athletes of the Week.

Hailey Lavarias

Soccer – Midfielder

Height: 5’3”

Year: 2

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

High School: Garden City Collegiate

Faculty: University One

The Bison women’s soccer team extend their unbeaten streak to four matches by taking four of a possible six points in a home-and-home weekend series against Winnipeg on October 7-8.

Bison second year midfielder Hailey Lavarias set a new Bison record and tied for fourth most conference goals in a single game when she registered four goals in a 4-0 home win over Winnipeg and also named Manitoba’s MVP of the Match on Saturday, October 7.

To start the weekend, the Winnipeg native was on fire throughout the game as she scored twice in the first half and twice in the second half for her historic match. The 5’3” midfielder started the scoring at the 37th minute mark after potting home a rebound and then headed her second tally at the 44th minute mark. Lavarias scored again in the 63rd minute off a rebound and finished the day with a hard shot into the left corner at the 85th minute mark for her four goal barrage. She was very efficient with four goals on five shots in the win.

The next match, Manitoba tied 0-0 at Winnipeg and Lavarias added one shot while playing 45 minutes.

Lavarias is tied for fifth in conference with five goals and T-9th in CW in points with seven while starting and playing in all 10 conference matches in 2017.

Adam Henry

Hockey – Defenceman

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 210 lbs.

Year: 3

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

High School: Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

Faculty: Management

The Bison men’s hockey team started their 2017-18 conference season at home against the UBC Thunderbirds on October 7-8 and earned a hard fought weekend split.

Bison third year defenceman Adam Henry was strong on both sides of the ice as he contributed three assists, nine shots and -1 plus/minus rating and four penalty minutes while playing on starting defenceman pair throughout the weekend.

In the first game, the Bisons were unsuccessful in a late period comeback and fell 6-4 to UBC and Henry added one assist, two shots and a -2 while playing almost 30 minutes of play as the Herd only dressed five defenceman during the weekend.

The next afternoon, Henry spearheaded the comeback from a 2-0 deficit as Manitoba won 3-2. The second time alternate captain was the catalyst on the first goal as he passed to Kamerin Nault for a power play goal in the second. Then, the 5’11” defenceman took the point shot that was deflected by captain Brett Stovin for the eventual game-winner with under eight minutes left in the game. He added four penalty minutes and was a +1 for the win.

Henry is tied for fourth with three conference assists and tied for second with nine shots in CW action after two games.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – Manitoba Bisons