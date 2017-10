WINNIPEG, MB – There was one game last night in the Winnipeg High School Hockey League.

Sturgeon Heights defeated Dakota 6 – 2.

The season continues on October 10th, with the following games:

West Kildonan vs College Jeanne Sauve

College Gabrielle-Roy vs Springfield

Oak Park vs Vincent Massey

Kelvin vs River East

SJR 1 vs St. Paul’s 1

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News