Late season victories at Red River Co-op Speedway

WINNIPEG — Red River Co-op Speedway opened their September schedule with another edition of Thursday Night Thunder. After adding her name to the NASCAR history books last week, homegrown racer Amber Balcaen capped off her busy media tour by throwing the night’s opening green flag. Winds directly out of the south gave fans a true dirt track racing experience. The track served up a variety of options for racers to use – a narrow strip of dry dirt sat at the very bottom, tacky dirt in the middle two main race grooves and some mud marbles high forming the cushion.

Dustin Strand continued tearing up the Late Model circuit after taking the lead away from Bill Mooney with 3 laps remaining to win his fourth consecutive RRCS feature. Mike Balcean, Mike Martin and Rick Fawcett rounded out the top 5.

WISSOTA Modified driver, Ryan Kereluk checked into victory lane for the second time this season by a full straightaway over points leader Ward Imrie. James Wall, Scott Greer and Kevin Sexton each earned top 5 placings.

Peter Letkeman dominated the WISSOTA Street Stock series – finishing a full straightaway ahead of second place Art Linert. Shawn Tennis, Brad Wall and Jesse Teunis finished in the top 5 of the 6 car field.

Rod Fidler returned to the winners circle after fending off Jamie Vernaus in the Northern Super Truck division. Rene Poluyko finished closely in third while Dustin Enns and Rick Lowey capped their nights off in the top 5.

Rob Reese survived a caution filled Pure Stock feature – battling all race against points leader Derek Pollock to earn his third RRCS feature win of the year. Pollock’s second place finish maintains a healthy points lead while Ethan Friesen, Kevin Delaine and Les McRae finished close together with top 5s.

In WISSOTA Late Model racing, Bill Mooney inherited the pole when rookie Adam Magas chose to start at the back of the 13 car field. Mooney led early as Rick Fawcett and Mike Balcaen formed the top 3.

On lap 4, Balcaen moved into second position after completing a pass on Fawcett low in turn 1. Dustin Strand clawed into the top 3 after starting back in the fourth row when he passed Fawcett low in turn 1.

RRCS Points leader Shane Edginton drew a caution after coming to rest sideways at the top of turn 1 blocking the pit entrance. Edginton took a blow in track points as he was hauled away by tow trucks and retired from the race.

A second quick caution took place on the restart after Jeff Pritchard lost a wheel low exiting turn 2.

After Pritchard was towed to the pits, Mooney continued to lead on the restart, however Dustin Strand was now in second after getting by Balcaen for the runner-up position. Mooney maintained the point until 3 laps left. As the leaders approached lap traffic, Mooney chose to go extremely high in turn 4, which opened the door for Strand to pull up beside him down the front stretch.

Mooney surrendered the lead in turn 2 after slipping up the corner – allowing Strand to secure the point. From that point Strand easily collected his fourth consecutive feature win at RRCS. Mooney finished a respectable second ahead of Balcaen, Mike Martin and Rick Fawcett who ended their nights in the top 5.

Strand swept the Late Model division after earning a win in heat 2. Mike Balcaen also collected a heat win.

In WISSOTA Modified action, Ryan Kereluk survived a couple early cautions from the pole – the second being for debris after Ian Rousseau lost his rear bumper. Rousseau was DQ’d from the rest of the feature as WISSOTA rules state you must have a rear bumper to compete.

Kereluk continued to lead after restarting for the second time on lap 3 with James Wall and Lee McRae battling for second. On lap 4, McRae lost that battle after slipping over turn 1 and fell back to tenth position.

On lap 8, RRCS points leader, Ward Imrie began his charge to the front after starting back in eighth position as he got by Kevin Sexton for third. Imrie picked up another position 4 laps later when he made a pass on James Wall exiting turn 4 for second.

With just 3 laps left, Imrie couldn’t eat into the massive lead Kereluk had built as Kereluk cruised to his second RRCS win of the season. Imrie used his second place finish to maintain a healthy points lead while James Wall, Scott Greer and Kevin Sexton all earned top 5 finishes.

Kevin Sexton and Ward Imrie both picked up heat wins earlier in the night.

In the WISSOTA Street Stock series, just 6 cars took to the track. Peter Letkeman used a front row starting spot to build up a healthy lead while Art Linert got by polesitter Brad Wall for second. On lap 6, Shawn Teunis knocked Wall out of the top half of the field after completing a pass entering turn 3.

Nothing more changed as Letkeman took the checkers by a straightaway ahead of Linert in second and Teunis in third. Brad Wall and Jesse Teunis recorded top 5 finishes.

Shawn Teunis picked up a win in the class’s only heat of the night.

In the Northern Super Truck class, Rod Fidler picked up 4 spots on the opening lap to take the early lead with Rick Lowey and Rene Poluyko in hot pursuit.

On lap 3, Poluyko moved into second after getting by Lowey – bringing Dan Klim with him for third. Klim surrendered third position to Jamie Vernaus on the next lap after Vernaus started back in twelfth.

On lap 9, Poluyko’s charge to the front encountered a setback when he slid over turn 1 – handing second spot to Vernaus.

As the race came to an end, Fidler was able to navigate lap traffic and hold off Vernaus to collect his first RRCS win of the season. Vernaus picked up 10 spots to finish second while Poluyko managed to hang onto a top 3 finish ahead of Dustin Enns and Rick Lowey.

Rene Poyuko and Dustin Enns both captured heat win earlier in the evening.

In the Pure Stock division, the caution flag was displayed 4 times throughout the race. After Roger Boisjoli and Zac Brennan got tagged with cautions, Micheal Copp finally led the 17 car field to green flag racing. On the restart, points leader Derek Pollock and Rob Reese continued their year-long duel as they quickly formed the top 2 and began battling for top spot.

A third caution fell on lap 4 as Austin Overwater and Evan Schroeder made their way to the pits.

Rob Reese took advantage of the restart to move to the point with Pollock hot on his heels followed by Kevin Delaine. On lap 5, Pollock looked like he might steal the lead on the front stretch, however Reese regained the position exiting turn 2.

On the next lap Pollock and Reese came together entering turn 1, which nearly sent Reese spinning out of control. Pollock took over the lead low in turn 1, however Reese was somehow able to straighten out his car and stay close to Pollock.

On lap 7 Ethan Friesen had picked up 11 positions when he got by Delaine in turn 2 to secure third spot.

On lap 8, Reese caught and passed Pollock back for the lead entering turn 3. Reese held the point until a caution fell with 2 laps remaining when rookie Allan Beamish came to rest low on the back stretch without a rear wheel.

On the restart, Reese was able to stay on the point and he collected back-to-back wins and his third victory of the season. Pollock finished second to stay well on top of the point standings while Friesen, Delaine and Les McRae all picked up top 5 placings.

Rob Reese swept the Pure Stock class by collecting a win in heat 1. Rookie, Austin Overwater also earned a heat win.

The fastest sport on the prairies returns to Red River Co-op Speedway at 7PM on Thursday, September 8 when the Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Super Trucks and 4 Cylinder Stocks do battle. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.redrivercoopspeedway.ca.

Race Summaries

WISSOTA Late Models

Feature – Dustin Strand, Bill Mooney, Mike Balcaen, Mike Martin, Rick Fawcett, Walt Morris, Kevin Sexton, Paul Veert, Shawn Holden, Kevin Geisbrecht, Adam Magas, Jeff Pritchard (DNF), Shane Edginton (DNF).

Heat 1 – Mike Balcaen, Kevin Sexton, Shane Edginton, Bill Mooney, Kevin Giesbrecht, Shawn Holden, Paul Veert.

Heat 2 – Dustin Strand, Rick Fawcett, Mike Martin, Adam Magas, Walt Morris, Jeff Pritchard.

WISSOTA Modifieds

Feature – Ryan Kereluk, Ward Imrie, James Wall, Scott Greer, Kevin Sexton, Danny Staff, Rick Delaine, Lee McRae, Jerome Guyot, Al Geisbrecht, Chris Unrau (DNF), Ian Rousseau (DNF).

Heat 1 – Kevin Sexton, Scott Greer, James Wall, Danny Staff, Chris Unrau, Jerome Guyot (DNF).

Heat 2 – Ward Imrie, Lee McRae, Rick Delaine, Ryan Kereluk, Ian Rousseau, Al Geisbrecht.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature – Peter Letkeman, Art Linert, Shawn Teunis, Brad Wall, Jesse Teunis, Bryce Wall.

Heat – Shawn Teunis, Art Linert, Peter Letkeman, Jesse Teunis, Brad Wall, Bryce Wall.

Northern Super Trucks

Feature – Rod Fidler, Jamie Vernaus, Rene Poluyko, Dustin Enns, Rick Lowey, Dan Klim, Tayvia Dorge, Darren Lane, Marc Zondag, Trevor Krause, Phil Taylor (DNF), Sean Casidy (DNF), Wayne Grosky (DNF).

Heat 1 – Rene Poluyko, Rick Lowey, Rod Fidler, Darren Lane, Phil Taylor, Jamie Vernaus (DNF), Wayne Grosky (DNF).

Heat 2 – Dustin Enns, Tayvia Dorge, Dan Klim, Sean Casidy, Marc Zondag, Trevor Krause.

Pure Stocks

Feature – Rob Reese, Derek Pollock, Ethan Friesen, Kevin Delaine, Les McRae, Cole Maydanuk, Jack Millar, Trevor Rambow, Austin Overwater, Roger Boisjoli, Zac Brennan, Michael Copp, Lance Relf (DNF), Allan Beamish (DNF), Evan Schroeder (DNF), Michael Wood (DNF), Mark Sexton (DNF).

Heat 1 – Rob Reese, Derek Pollock, Mark Sexton, Trevor Rambow, Cole Maydanuk, Jack Millar, Michael Wood, Roger Boisjoli, Allan Beamish (DNF).

Heat 2 – Austin Overwater, Kevin Delaine, Michael Copp, Zac Brennan, Ethan Friesen (DNF), Les McRae (DNF), Evan Schroeder (DNF), Lance Relf (DNF).

—STEVEN BRADLEY

Photos courtesy Kaz Grafix