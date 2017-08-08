With A Late Run, Plentiful Steals The Derby

WINNIPEG, MB. — For a while it looked as if Escape Clause would be the first filly since Fanfreluche in 1970 to win the Manitoba Derby.

But jockey Tyrone Nelson saw to it that a girl was not going to beat all the boys.

With a hard ride down the final 200 metres on Monday evening, Nelson brought Murray Duncan’s Plentiful home to victory in the province’s biggest thoroughbred race, the $75,000 Manitoba Derby, presented by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

And he did it it style, with more than 7,000 people on hand for a warm, sunny, perfect day for thoroughbred racing. It was such a good day that wagering was $590,364, a 44 per cent increase over last year after eliminating the usually large carryover of the Super Hi 5 wager last year.

Plentiful is a Kentucky-bred gelding out of Harlan’s Holiday and Spring Street by Street City, owned by Carberry’s Murray Duncan and the Estate of Garylle B. Stewart and trained by Duncan. The horse was claimed at a race at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas for $15,000 in April.

With Nelson in the irons, Plentiful has had an outstanding summer, winning the $18,000 Northern Spike Overnight Stakes on May 19, the $18,000 Merry’s Jay Overnight Stakes on June 9, the $25,000 Golden Boy Stakes on June 28 and now, after finishing second in the Harry Jefffrey Stakes on July 15, he is the 69th Derby champion.

“I just knew he could run that far,” said Duncan, whose horse ran a mile and an eighth for the first time. “It was a great race and he ran really well.

“We’ve sure turned things around this year. I couldn’t win a race here last year, but this horse has sure helped us turn it around this year.”

Plentiful paid $23.40 to win, 8.60 to place and 4.90 to show. Escape Clause with Adolfo Morales in the irons was second ($4.60 and $2.90) while the pre-race favorite Diamondmaze was third ($3.20). Tizfun was fourth, Witt’sdollarnight fifth, Shaded sixth, Stoneheart Ridge seventh and Coors Lute did not finish.

Fargo lawyer, Garylle Stewart, died on Derby Day last year and in a heartwarming gathering in the winner’s circle, as his daughter, Audrey Farol, represented Garyelle’s estate and shared the awards with Duncan.

Meanwhile, there was some drama in the Derby. Coors Lute, an invader from Belmont Park in New York where it was claimed in June for $16,000 — trained by Robertino Diodoro and ridden by Rohan Singh — broke its leg in the stretch and threw Singh to the track. The colt had to be put down on the track while Singh was injured and was eventually taken from the track by ambulance. There was no word as to the extent of Singh’s injuries, but he did give the thumbs up as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

It was horrible way for Singh to end what was a brilliant afternoon. The 52-year-old three-time Assiniboia Downs jockey champion had won three races on the day including the $25,000 Manitoba Oaks for Manitoba fillies, aboard Tadaa. That race was the 1,199th career win for 79-year-old Gary Danelson. Danelson’s goal was to win his 1,200th race by his 80th birthday on Aug. 20. He still has some time to pick up one more win.

“Rohan gave Tadaa a tremendous ride,” said mytoba.ca handicapper Rob MacLennan. “He got Tadaa into the turn and really opened it up. He knew had the win at that point.”

Meanwhile, Singh also won Race 3 aboard the favorite Ruled and then guided Jackson Sundown to victory in Race 5. By that point in the afternoon, he not only had a hat-trick, but had cut Adolfo Morales’ lead in the jockey standings to just one win. Morales has 30 victories this season while Singh has 29. However, there is still no word as to how much time Singh might miss, if he misses any time at all.

Meanwhile, Morales looked like he had his 31st win of the year on Escape Clause, but he was hunted down and passed in the final run to the wire by Nelson on Plentiful.

There will be no Wednesday night racing this week. Live racing resumes on Friday night, Aug. 11 and Saturday night, Aug. 12. Post time for Race 1 on both nights is 7:30 p.m.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Rusty Barton